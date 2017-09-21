Derbyshire addiciton recovery projects share £200k

Countywide projects that aim to help recovering drug and alcohol addicts have been given a share of more than £200,000 funding from the council.
Derbyshire County Council’s Recovery Grant will be shared between six projects that supporting people to develop new skills and rebuild their lives. The projects are:
n RISE at High Peak Food Bank, Buxton and Gamesley – funding for a coaching programme that will help people improve their physical and emotional health as well as take up work experience and employment opportunities
n Growing Lives, Derventio Charitable Trust, Erewash – funding to support people with learning new skills, training and help into employment
n Rhubarb Farm, Langwith – Funds to offer volunteer and training opportunities for people working at the farm
n Life Force, Natural Living, Beardwood Farm – Funding for a project to provide rural activities and training in farming practices, rural crafts, conservation and sustainability
n Horti-Culture, Wash-Arts, Erewash – Funding for an arts and gardening project to provide creative and practical opportunities to support people in recovery
n A-Spire Right at Chesterfield Football Club – Funding for a multi-sports programme to build self-confidence and improve diet, fitness, health and wellbeing.
The council’s health and communities chief Councillor Carol Hart said: “Giving people the long term skills to recover from an addiction is vital in giving them the chance to live a healthier, happier life.”
The Recovery Grant Scheme helps fund ongoing recovery opportunities that provide support beyond treatment.
For addiction advice, visit www.derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Ilkeston Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.