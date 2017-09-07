Derbyshire buyers get a leg up on property ladder

Thousands of families across the county have had a leg up onto the property ladder thanks to a Government initiative.

Figures released by the Homes and Communities Agency reveal 2,423 home buyers in Derbyshire used the Help to Buy scheme since it was launched four years ago.

Within the county the districts that made the best use of the scheme were South Derbyshire (802), Derby (559), and Bolsover (316). Of the total amount of home buyers that benefited from the scheme, 1,890 were first time buyers.

House builders Barratt Homes North Midlands and David Wilson Homes East Midlands are encouraging home buyers throughout Derbyshire to take part in the scheme, which enables anyone to put down just five per cent as a deposit for their new home and take advantage of a Government equity loan providing access to more affordable mortgage rates.

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are pleased to see that Derbyshire home buyers are taking advantage of the highly popular Help to Buy scheme.”

Jan Ruston, sales director for Barratt Homes North Midlands, added: “This has proved so helpful to many home buyers in the area and we would encourage anyone looking to buy a home with lower up front costs to get in touch.”

