Derbyshire County Council fixed over 25,000 potholes last year

Derbyshire County Council repaired more than 25,000 potholes last year.

The council has revealed its highways workers fixed 25,380 of the defects on the county's roads between last January and December.

From last April to December, the authority spent £1,325,903 on repairing potholes.

Last year, the council received 10,959 reports of potholes from the public. Its highways inspectors reported an additional 7,143 defects on the county's roads. These defects could be single potholes or several in close proximity.

Councillor Dean Collins, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: "We recognise the importance of a safe and reliable road network to motorists and cyclists and have made its delivery a priority by finding funding even in the most testing of times.

"We've made great strides during the last year – not just eating into the backlog of pothole repairs required after years of under investment from Government but also working to prevent them forming in future by surface dressing over 250 miles of roads during last summer."

Residents can report potholes on the council’s website at http://www.derbyshire.gov.uk/reportit

