Derbyshire designer Michael Wallace looking for next top models

Ilkeston fashion designer Michael Wallace, who has showed his collections at London, LA and New York Fashion Week, is looking to give would-be models the chance to walk in his December showcase.

As the 27-year-old prepares to launch his own charity, The Michael Wallace Foundation, the designer is looking for 20 female models and 10 male models to star in his show, with the chance to be the face of The House of Michael Wallace in future campaigns.

Michael has travelled the globe with his designs, having recently won a Nottingham Dragons’ Den style contest and has showcased his work at some of the biggest events on the fashion calendar.

The casting will be held on Thursday, November 2 at Pitcher and Piano in Nottingham city centre.

ichael, from Ilkeston, said: “My Christmas showcase will be my biggest event to date and I am looking to cast around 30 models in total to appear in the show. I have built my brand, and studied in Nottingham, so I was keen to give others the same opportunity.”

To apply, attend the Pitcher and Piano in Nottingham, between 5pm-8pm, to be considered for the show.