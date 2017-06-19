Derbyshire groups in line for Co-op funding boost

Community groups in Derbyshire are set for a funding boost after the Co-op announced the latest beneficiaries of its membership rewards scheme.

Across the county, 67 causes are set to benefit including Derby Women’s Centre, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, and Long Eaton and Sawley Foodbank.

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local good causes.

Co-op spokesman Rufus Olins said: “The more people shop, the more we share and we’d really like to increase the amounts that we pay out.

“So the way communities can help to achieve this is to become a member and shop with the Co-op.”

The organisations will receive their payout in October, reflecting a six-month period of fundraising.

The average pay out to good causes in Derbyshire from the first round of the membership scheme in April was £2,025.

Rufus added: “We paid out £9million to over 4,000 good causes, funding fantastic projects in communities throughout the country, from a simple lawnmower to help maintain a children’s park to a new pony for a riding school for the disabled.

“Our members are telling us what really matters in their communities, and great things are happening as a result.”

Co-op members can contribute to the money raised and choose which ones they wish to support.

Find out more at www.coop.co.uk/membership.