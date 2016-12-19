DERBYSHIRE MURDER LATEST: Man who died on M1 on Friday is named

A man who died on the M1 on Friday has been named as Vincent Nagle.

The 44-year-old, of Station Road, Borrowash, died after colliding with a lorry on the motorway, near Trowell services, at about 11.30am.

Derbyshire police said his death was linked to the murder of Claire Nagle in the village about half an hour earlier.

A 22-year-old man who was injured at the house on Station Road remains in Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, where he is receiving treatment for head injuries.

Inquests into the deaths will be opened tomorrow.