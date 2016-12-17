DERBYSHIRE MURDER LATEST: Police reveal details and appeal to public for help

Police have revealed more details about the deaths of two people in Derbyshire yesterday - and are appealing to the public for help.

Officers were called at 10.55am on Friday morning after a 22-year-old man, who lives on Station Road in Borrowash, sought help. He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he is being treated for head injuries.

Long tailbacks built up on the M1.

Officers then went to a house on Charnwood Avenue where they found a 38-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Meadows, who is leading the investigation, is keen to hear from anyone who may have seen something they may now feel was out of place or suspicious in the area of either Station Road or Charnwood Avenue in Borrowash during yesterday morning.

DCI Meadows said: “I’d also be particularly interested in hearing from motorists on the M1 who were driving between junctions 25 and 26 at around 11.15 am – 11.30am yesterday.

“Did you see a white Ford Focus on the hard shoulder? Did you see two men on an overbridge behaving in a way you now think was out of place?

“If anyone has any dashboard camera footage from that time please contact the incident room on 101.”

Chief Superintendent Jim Allen, area commander for the south of the county said: “I’m very grateful for the patience and understanding of the many thousands of people affected by this incident yesterday. Closing a motorway is not a decision taken lightly at any time.

“In a fast-moving situation, with several scenes of crime, the death of two people and another seriously injured, it was vitally important that officers established whether any other people were involved.

“We can now confirm that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, which involved people who were related to each other.

“It was also important that we gathered all the available evidence from the motorway yesterday and that takes time. It has to be done in detail and with sensitivity when removing a body from the road. We always try to keep some lanes running if possible, but on this occasion it could not be done safely.”

Anyone who can help the investigation should ring 101, quoting reference 16000418640, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.