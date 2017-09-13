Derbyshire named as one of ‘fattest’ counties in the country

Derbyshire is one of the ‘fattest’ counties in the country, according to new research.

Figures show that 68.3 per cent of people in the county are overweight or obese - meaning Derbyshire is the ninth worst in the country.

This is higher than Nottinghamshire, on 67.6 per cent, but lower than table-topping South Yorkshire, 72 per cent.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and communities, Councillor Carol Hart, said: “Obesity rates are rising nationwide and the latest figures from Public Health England show that in the UK more than six-out-of-ten men, and more than five-out-of-ten women are now overweight. However Derbyshire has seen a slight reduction in people who are obese or overweight from 68.8 per cent in 2012-14 to 68.3 per cent currently.

“Being overweight is associated with a number of serious health risks and that is why we are dedicated to offering people the opportunity to make healthy changes to the way that they live. That’s why we continue to invest in preventative schemes such as the Heart of Derbyshire, Live Life Better Derbyshire and our recent portion control campaign.”

Nationally, 40.4 per cent of people are deemed to be overweight and 24.4 per cent obese.

Statistics from Sport England show people above the age of 16 in Derbyshire take part in 150 minutes or more of exercise, 63.4 per cent, than the national average, which is 60.7 per cent.

The top ten ‘fattest’ counties are: 1. South Yorkshire 2. East Yorkshire 3. Lincolnshire 4. Northumberland 5. Durham 6. Merseyside 7.Cornwall 8. Cheshire 9. Derbyshire 10. Shropshire.