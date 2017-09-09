Derbyshire Police show colours for LGBT Pride

As one of the county’s biggest LGBT pride events takes places today, Derbyshire Constabulary pledges to tackle homophobic and transphobic hate crime.

One of the most important events of the year for many of the county’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender residents is Derby Pride, which takes place across the city today.

It is a traditional celebration of equal rights and Lesbian Gay Bisexual Trans culture open to all, and our staff and officers are supporting it, including Derbyshire Police Chief Constable Peter Goodman, who said: “I am pleased to lead an organisation who pledge to do everything we can to support members of the LGBT community and tackle homophobic and transphobic hate crime. I wish everyone a safe Derby Pride.”