Derbyshire police support Safer Internet Day

Derbyshire police have teamed up with schools, youth groups and a range of organisations to mark Safer Internet Day.

Celebrated every February, Safer Internet Day is aimed at promoting the safe and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.

How much do your children know about staying safe on the internet - take the Safer Internet Day quiz here

New research launched to mark Safer Internet Day reveals that images and video play a central role in young people’s digital lives. The majority (84 per cent) of 8-17-year-olds have shared a photo online, and in the last hour, 1 in 8 young people surveyed said they had shared a selfie, almost 1 in 3 had used YouTube, and 1 in 4 had used Snapchat.

Encouragingly, young people are using the power of image to make a difference with many saying that they have felt inspired to do something positive by an image or video online and that they have posted an image themselves to support friends or share something interesting with others.

However, while many of their experiences were positive, many young people are having negative experiences online. This includes receiving negative comments on their posts, seeing inappropriate content such as nude phone or videos aimed at an older audience.

Our image-focused digital culture can mean young people face pressures, including body image concerns. According to the study, on average young people take 12 selfies before they are happy to post one online and 43 per cent said they worry about how attractive they look when they share photos online. Furthermore, 45 per cent have used a filter in the last year to make themselves look better.

Will Gardner, a Director of the UK Safer Internet Centre and CEO of Childnet, said: “It is fair to say that in 2017 the internet is powered by images and videos. This can magnify the risks and pressures that young people face, while also offering fun new opportunities for self-expression and creativity.

“Today’s findings remind us that with an ever-changing landscape, it is more important than ever to equip young people with the skills, knowledge, confidence and resilience to communicate using images and videos responsibly and positively.

“This Safer Internet Day young people around the UK are uniting to inspire a better internet. We need to harness this enthusiasm and empower them to ‘Be the Change’ and use the power of image to help create a better internet.”

