Derbyshire police warning after drivers are fined for speeding

Derbyshire police are again urging people to abide by speed limits and drive to the weather conditions after two motorists were fined.

Alan Parker was recorded driving a grey BMW 520 at 80mph in a 50mph variable speed zone on the M1 on May 2.

Parker, of Ingleby Barwick, Stockton-on-Tees, was travelling on the southbound carriageway near Tibshelf when the variable speed limit was in operation due to a queue ahead.

He admitted speeding and was sentenced last Thursday, receiving a fine of £1,490 which totalled more than £1,720 including additional costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 56 days.

On February 2, Nigel Hurley was driving a black BMW 740 on the northbound carriageway near Duckmanton when a 50mph variable speed limit was in place due to a lane closure.

Hurley, of Holymoorside, near Chesterfield, was captured on camera travelling at 59mph.

He received a fine of £1,730 with additional costs taking the total payable to more than £1,900.

He also received nine points on his licence.

Sergeant Scott Jeffreys, from the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) said: "Speed limits exist for a reason - for the safety of all road users.

"As the nights draw in and the weather gets colder it's crucial to drive not only at the speed limit but to the weather conditions too.

"These cases show that we will not tolerate speeding.

"Drivers who don't stick to the limit face prosecution.

"The courts have a range of sentencing powers available to them including fines and disqualifying drivers from holding a driving licence."