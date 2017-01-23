Derbyshire's top cop to retire after a decade in charge

Derbyshire's Chief Constable is to retire after a decade leading the force.

Mick Creedon joined Derbyshire Constabulary in 2003 as Assistant Chief Constable (Operations) before taking over the helm in 2007. He was awarded the Queen's Policing Medal in 2011.

Mr Creedon had joined the police service in Leicestershire when he was 22, spending most of his service as a detective and becoming head of the specialist crime department there. In 2006, he was appointed the national co-ordinator on serious and organised crime for the Association of Chief Police Officers.

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa has paid tribute to Mr Creedon and is now on the lookout for a replacement.

He said: "I would like to thank him, personally and on behalf of our diverse communities. He has had a remarkable career at local, regional and national level and we wish him well in the future.

"My job now is to appoint an inspirational Chief Constable for Derbyshire who will lead the force through the challenging times ahead."

Details of the recruitment process will be revealed once it is underway.