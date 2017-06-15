Derbyshire second home revenue supports vulnerable

Projects supporting vulnerable adults and young women fleeing domestic abuse are among those receiving support from the council.

Since the rules on second homes changed in 2004, people owning properties classed as second homes have had to pay 90 per cent of the Council Tax on them. Members of Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet have agreed to allocate 75 per cent of this income in the four areas of Derbyshire most affected by second home ownership to increase housing support for vulnerable people.

Council Tax on second homes will generate £566,000 in each of the next two years - to be shared among Amber Valley, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak and South Derbyshire.

Amber Valley Borough Council will receive £80,000, the largest portion of which - £44,500 a year - will go towards the Disabled Facilities Grant to pay for adaptations in people’s homes.

Derbyshire Dales District Council will receive £309,000, to support a number of projects including the Housing Options Service, which will receive £93,000 each year to provide independent information, support and practical help to older people living in unsuitable or poor housing.

In High Peak, the borough council will give £95,000 towards meeting the housing needs of disabled people including providing Disabilities Facilities Grants over the next two years. While a project providing intensive support to families in crisis will receive £20,000.

Adult care chief Councillor Jean Wharmby, said: “The extra money generated from Council Tax on second homes is being put to very good use across all four areas over the next two years.

“This money will be used to give housing and support services to people who are the most vulnerable which in turn will help to ease pressure on council services.”