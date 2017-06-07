Derbyshire students graduate in vocational studies

Derbyshire schoolchildren had plenty to celebrate when they graduated from vocational study programmes.

Students from Tibshelf School, Heanor Gate Science College, Ilkeston’s Bennerley Fields School and Denby’s John Flamsteed Community School received certificates at Derby College.

They were among nearly 140 young people from across the county who attended the ceremony to mark the end of their two years at the college.

Special recognition certificates were awarded to the most outstanding and most improved pupils in each vocational area – nominated by their college lecturers in the hair and beauty, motor vehicle, construction, foundation skills, land-based, health and social care/childcare and travel and tourism academies.

John Flamsteed students did particularly well. Alisha Harrison won most improved learner in hair and beauty. Matthew Woodhouse was awarded most outstanding learner in the construction academy and Annie Curran named as the year 10 rising star from this academy area. Cerys Jones and Jessica Brailsford were named as the most improved and most outstanding learners in the health and social care/childcare academy.

Tibshelf Community School pupils Chelsie Fisher and James Cheung were named land-based academy most improved and most outstanding learners respectively with Charlotte Binks heralded the year 10 rising star.

Motor vehicle learner was Jack Savage from Heanor Gate.

The foundation skills academy recognised the achievements of Bennerley Fields pupils Rose Syson, Matthew Hallam and Ethan Attenborrow.

Pupils were joined by more 200 guests, including their families, teachers and head teachers from the schools for the pre-16 graduation ceremony at Derby College’s Roundhouse campus in Pride Park.

Derby College vice-principal Anita Straffon said: “Our role as a college is to prepare individuals for the next stage in their lives and it is wonderful to see how much these young people have achieved during their time at college through our Schools Partnership programme.”

“This is only the second time that we have held a special graduation ceremony and I want to wish all the Class of 2017 the very best of luck in the next stages of their education and training.”