Detectives keen to trace Good Samaritan who helped woman being robbed in Ilkeston

Detectives are trying to trace a Good Samaritan who helped a woman who was being robbed in Ilkeston.

Between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday, September 25, two men approached a man, aged 19, and a woman, aged 18, as they walked along Bath Street following a night out.

They demanded money from them, but the pair walked away onto Granby Street, followed by the robbers.

The 19-year-old ran off, leaving the woman behind. The two men threatened her and asked her for money. One of them searched her pockets.

She saw a man in a brown suit, whom she had seen in the town earlier, come over to help her. The man who had been searching her pockets turned on the stranger and assaulted him.

The woman ran away to a friend’s house.

Police are trying to trace the man in the brown suit, or any other witnesses.

Call DS Scott McDermott on 101, quoting reference 16000294244, or contact him online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.