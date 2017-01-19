Did you film dog attack in Long Eaton?

Derbyshire Police are investigating a dog attack in Long Eaton and are appealing for a witness to come forward who may have videoed the incident.

The police have been investigating the attack since it took place on September 26 2015.

A man they wanted to speak to was traced in May 2016 and interviewed about the incident while a second man was identified and spoken to in September 2016.

Two dogs have been traced and seized as part of the investigation. Several people stopped to help the victim and her dog and they have provided witness statements.

New information has now come to light that a girl or young woman was seen filming the incident. The police would like to speak to her to see if she can offer any information to help the inquiry.

Officers were called to a park in Russell Street at around 11.30am on Saturday, September 26, 2015, following reports that a woman had been walking her dog when two other dogs started attacking her pet. The woman intervened and was also bitten.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Jennifer Casey on 101, quoting reference 15700118914.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.