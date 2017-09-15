Did you spot huge military helicopter flying low over Chesterfield?

Numerous sightings of large military helicopters in the area have been reported recently, with the latest in Brimington last night (Thursday).

People across Sheffield have reported numerous sightings of large military helicopters over the city in recent weeks.

The latest sightings of the Chinook over Sheffield - recognisable by the distinctive 'thud' of its huge twin rotor blades - came on Wednesday evening. And now residents in Chesterfield have reported hearing and seeing the helicopter over the town.

These were just the latest in a string of Chinook sightings over Sheffield since the beginning of July.

Photos posted on social media show the RAF helicopters - which are based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire - flying low over various parts of Sheffield.

Earlier this week Steve McCarthy posted on Twitter: "Sheffield peeps, anyone else noticed a Chinook flying over quite regularly in the last month or so? Think I've seen it three times this week."

There have been a number of sightings of Chinook helicopters over Sheffield in recent weeks

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is an American twin-engine helicopter which has been in service since 1962 and is operated by armed forces around the world.

The RAF uses the Chinook for trooping, resupply, and battlefield Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), and for carrying internal and/or underslung loads.

They can carry up to 55 troops (more, usually 24 to 40) and/or up to 10 tonnes of freight. A secondary role includes Search and Rescue.

An RAF spokesman said that the Chinooks spotted over Sheffield on Wednesday evening were taking part in a training exercise out of RAF Leuchars in Scotland.

The aircraft have since returned to their base at RAF Odiham.