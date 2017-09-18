Digital agency launches recruitment drive to meet demand

An award-winning digital agency based in Ilkeston is growing so quickly that it has launched a recruitment drive for 28 new members of staff.

Fifteen, which has offices at Armstrong’s Mill, already has 32 staff but is looking to double that over the next 18 months.

Managing director Ollie Piddubriwnyj said the company is desperate to seek out the best talent in Derby and Nottingham to work on web, design and digital projects.

Ollie said: “We already have a stellar team but need more, and we just can’t find enough awesome talent to meet demand.

“I genuinely believe we have got some of the best people in the East Midlands at Fifteen but we need to grow the team in line with our huge expansion plans.”

He added: “We have adopted a continuous recruitment policy - if you’re the right fit for the company, we’d love to have you, regardless of open posts.”

Fifteen was named one of the top ten digital agencies in the UK in The Drum digital census 2016.

It has picked up a host of awards in rcent years, with Ollie winning entrepreneur of the year at the Midlands Business Awards and the company taking the outstanding growth award at the recent East Midlands Chamber Awards.

The businss also grabbed headlines when Ollie took every member of staff on an all-expenses-paid trip to Ibiza in May to thank them for their hard work.

That was the latest initiative to develop a poisitive workplace culture, which also includes monthly socials, have a ping-pong table and games arcade in the office, as well as a bottomless fruit bowl and beer o’clock every Friday at 4pm.

As part of the company’s growth plan it is currently looking to move to bigger premises to cater for its expansion.

It already has a satellite office in London, and a client base spanning a broad range of industry sectors across the UK, Asia and United States for web and print design, web development, digital marketing and branding.

For more information, visit www.fifteendesign.co.uk.