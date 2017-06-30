Digital design agency expands award-winning team

Ilkeston digital agency Fifteen is enjoying rapid growth after hiring six new staff in six weeks.

The latest recruits are senior digital marketing executive Jacqueline Smith, account manager Alice Hooper, producer Holly Law, senior creative Andrew Whitehead, and web developers Jake Rabjohns and Martyn Locker.

The recruitment drive has also seen Matt Davies and Julie Cannon promoted.

Matt is now creative director, after joining the company from design firm Attitude, which was acquired by Fifteen last year.

Julie Cannon joined the company as finance manager in November and has now been made finance director.

She said: “I look forward to growing with the business and taking on roles for the company in my position.”

