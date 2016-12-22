Distinctive watch among items stolen from Sawley house

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and hope a man’s distinctive watch may be the key to finding the culprit.

A burglar smashed into a property in Tamwoth Road in the village sometime between 8.30am and 9.45pm on Friday, December 16.

They took a G-Shock watch with a grey strap and a black and pink face, edged with black diamonds, as well as an iPhone 5 and an iPad.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC James Gough on 101, quoting reference 16000419164.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the force's website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.