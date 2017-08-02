District council quash rumours it revoked Premises Licence from the Y Not Festival

Derbyshire Dales District Council have quashed the rumours it revoked the Premises Licence that enables Y Not Festival to operate.

A decision was made on the Sunday of this year’s Y Not Festival, which took place from Friday, July 28, to Sunday, July 30 in Pikehall, to cancel due to the ‘adverse weather conditions’.

However rumours began to circulate on social media the decision was down to Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Tim Braund, Head of Regulatory Services at the District Council, said: “Contrary to claims in some totally inaccurate reports on social media, we did not revoke the event’s licence.

“While this licence is issued by the District Council a whole host of authorities are responsible for making sure that the festival meets all its requirements.

“We have asked the relevant parties to organise a debrief as soon as possible so that we can look properly at what happened this year.”

The statement from Y Not said: “Unfortunately we’ve had to take the difficult decision to cancel Sunday due to the adverse weather conditions across the weekend, after consulting all the relevant authorities.

“The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern and the potential risk was too severe for Sunday to go ahead.

“We are very sorry for the disappointment and disruption caused to everyone who was looking forward to the final day of the festival.

“We understand that people will have questions about refunds. We will be giving all our guests further information about this over the coming days.”