Dog’s ashes stolen by burglar from home

A burglar stole the ashes of a much loved family dog after breaking into a home in West Hallam.

Sometime between 12.30pm and 2.25pm on Thursday, December 1 a burglar broke into a house in High Lane West by damaging the front door.

They took a blue Volkswagen Golf along with a box of jewellery and an oak casket containing the ashes of the family’s dog. The casket is inscribed ‘Kym in our hearts forever 1995-2008.’

The car was later recovered in Woodfield Road, Broxtowe. The first part of the registration is MJ64,

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Police Constable Lucy Irwin on 101, quoting reference 16000395019.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.