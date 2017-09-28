Doggie hero Kyle is on the mend

Police Dog Kyle is up and running after a life saving operation.

East Midlands Operational Support Service EMOpSS Dog Section tweeted the good news this morning.

“After his colon twisted & he had it all removed PD Kyle is doing remarkably well His handler is overwhelmed by all your support. Thank you

“It was a very tense 24 hrs here as PD Kyle took seriously ill & vets fought hard for him. Brighter this morning. Everything x’d he keeps fighting.”