Dozens of jobs up for grabs in Derbyshire

Looking for a new job in Derbyshire?

Well here is a list of the latest vacancies across the county:

ALFRETON

Although Thornton’s are no longer recruiting production staff they are recruiting for seasonal call centre jobs taking orders for their chocolates from the retail industry. Customers can apply online at Thornton’s website thorntons.networxrecruitment.net. Full time or part time hours available.

TESCO

Alfreton store is looking for part-time delivery drivers.

Codnor store wants two part-time assistants.

Clay Cross store has several jobs across various departments including festive jobs. Apply at Tesco Careers.

SOUTH NORMANTON AND TIBSHELF

McDonalds in South Normanton and Tibshelf have vacancies. KFC in Somercotes has several full and part time vacancies. Apply at McDonalds and KFC websites.

McArthur Glen Designer retail outlet at South Normanton have over 20 jobs full time and part time retail jobs available, including Santa’s helpers. Type McArthur Glen East Midlands Designer Outlet Jobs into a search engine to find the vacancies.

Roadchef Tibshelf have nine vacancies in their retail outlets , mixture of full and part time jobs.

Aldi Alfreton and Aldi Clay Cross are recruiting store colleagues and Argos Alfreton are recruiting festive stock assistants, apply at their websites.

ILKESTON

PMP Recruitment recruiting at Ilkeston Jobcentre for 12 temp to perm warehouse operatives.

Tesco on-line - recruitment for seasonal vacancies at both the Ilkeston Extra and Metro.

Royal Mail seasonal recruitment in full swing, approx 50 positions still available.

B&M Recruitment in both retail and the security sectors six positions available.

HEANOR

Matthew Walker recruitment for about 120 production staff and cake decorators required for permanent and fixed term contracts. Holding weekly group sessions at Heanor.

HL Plastics and CT Skills are running a joint SBWA in production and plastic extrusion with 15 positions available.

Loscoe Chilled Foods recruiting for production operatives, butchers and drivers. Four positions available.

Tesco on-line recruitment for seasonal vacancies at the Heanor Extra store in the retail and warehousing sectors.

Royal Mail Seasonal Recruitment in full swing, about 50 positions still available.