DRAMATIC PICTURES: Blaze rips through old cinema in Long Eaton

Firefighters from three counties tackled a huge blaze at the old Galaxy Cinema in Long Eaton last night.

Crews from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire were called to attend the blaze on Derby Road just before 10.30pm on Tuesday.

On arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the top floor of the three-storey derelict building.

The road was closed as part of the operation..

No one was found inside the building following a search.

Crews used six sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters left the scene at 12.30am.