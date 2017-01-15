Drawing reveals new details of Toton HS2 station plans

The Government has released a new image showing an artist’s impression of what the proposed HS2 East Midlands hub at Toton will look like.

The station would be built on the site currently occupied by a rail sidings yard south of Stapleford and north-east of Long Eaton.

Plans allow for eight new platforms - four for conventional rail, and two for the new high-speed services, plus two lines for non-stop services between London and Leeds travelling through at around 275 kilometres per hour.

The platforms would be on a raised viaduct, five to eight metres above the ground, with the station entrance, public concourse and forecourt one level down, with a car park at ground level.

The provisional plans also include a new tram stop connected to the Nottingham Express Transport network.

Vehicle access to the station would be from a new junction on the A52.

It is estimated that work on the station and its connecting lines would take six years.

The station would be part of the latter stages of the HS2 project, due to open in 2033.