Drink-driver caught after store car park manoeuvre

A drink-driver has been banned from the road for three years after he was spotted struggling to manoeuvre his vehicle at an Aldi store car park.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 15 how John Phillip Glathorne, 54, was spotted by the store manager at Aldi, on Station Road, Buxton, as the defendant appeared to have driven into a parked car and the manager believed he was drunk.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said the manager became suspicious after observing Glathorne’s driving and a van was parked in front of the defendant’s Nissan Micra and police were alerted.

Glathorne registered 55microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal drink-drive limit is 35microgrammes.

The defendant, who has a previous drink-drive conviction from 2007, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on August 1.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Glathorne had been drinking in the early hours of the morning but by the time he drove to the Aldi store at about 2pm he did not expect to be over the drink-drive limit.

Magistrates fined Glathorne, of Oxspring Bank, Sheffield, £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The defendant explained how he sometimes stays in Buxton.

Glathorne was also disqualified from driving for three years but this could be reduced by 39 weeks if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.