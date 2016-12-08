Drink-driver caught at pub moving car to help delivery lorries

A pensioner was caught drink-driving after he moved his vehicle in a hotel pub car park because he was concerned it might cause an obstruction for delivery lorries.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, December 6, how Terence Michael Corrigan, 79, of Common Lane, Shirland, had been at the Amber Hotel pub, at Somercotes, when police spotted him moving his Rover.

Prosecuting solicitor Ian Shaw said: “Police were involved and saw the vehicle Corrigan was driving. Police were convinced he came out of the car park and then backed into the car park but Corrigan says he didn’t come out but the car park is still a public place.”

Corrigan pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after registering 43microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath after the incident on November 21.

The legal limit is 35microgrammes of alcohol.

Mr Shaw added: “It’s over the limit and he’s a man with a previous conviction for a similar offence.”

Defence solicitor Julie Page said: “He did not drink a lot but took the view he should not drive home but he was instructed that where he was parked might cause problems for delivery drivers so he moved his car from one point in the car park to another.”

Magistrates fined Corrigan £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Corrigan was also banned from driving for three years but was offered the drink-drive rehabilitation course which if completed will reduce his ban so it can be lifted by March, 2019.