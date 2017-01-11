Drug addict gets help to beat heroin habit

A drug addict has been given a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation requirement to help him stay away from heroin.

Derby Crown Court heard on Monday how Colin Hutchinson, 57, of Langley Court, Annesley Close, Chesterfield, was arrested for possessing drugs after a police raid at a property.

Hutchinson, who has seen his GP and is beginning counselling, pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug diamorphine in July. 2016. Judge Robert Egbuna wanted Hutchinson to receive a sentence that could help him.