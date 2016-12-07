Drug-user told how she stole goods because she left purse at home

A thief told how she stole from a store because she has a drug habit and had forgotten her purse.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday how Lindsey Weatherall, 40, of Nesfield Close, Dunston, Chesterfield, stole coffee, chocolate and a drink from the Co-op at Littlemoor. Ian Shaw, prosecuting, said Weatherall put the goods in a bag but was seen on CCTV and said she had done it because of a drug habit.

The probation service revealed Weatherall said she had committed the offence because she had left her purse at home. Weatherall, who has convictions for theft, pleaded guilty to the November 16 theft. John Wilford, defending, said Weatherall has suffered a bereavement and a relapse into drugs. Magistrates ordered her to pay £155 in a fine, costs and a victim surcharge.