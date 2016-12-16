Drunken lout must do 120 hours of unpaid work after damaging car

A booze-fuelled lout has been given 120 hours of unpaid work after he was spotted jumping up and down on a car.

Scott Smith, 31, of Carpenter Avenue, Mastin Moor, was seen by resident John Ruddy outside his home on Darley Close, Staveley, causing damage to his Vauxhall Astra.

Mr Ruddy immediately alerted police and Smith was arrested following a struggle and was so drunk he had to be assessed at hospital before he could be interviewed.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Thursday, December 16: “John Ruddy was at home on November 29 watching TV with his daughter at about 8.30pm and he was getting ready for bed about 9pm but heard a commotion outside and pulled his curtains back to see a person on his car shouting.

“The male on the roof of the car was shouting and jumping up and down on the roof of the vehicle and he was told to get off.”

Mr Ruddy alerted the police and Smith was next found lying on a lawn screaming, according to Mr Cooper, and he was behaving aggressively and was struggling as police arrested him.

Mr Cooper added: “The defendant had to be taken to hospital because he was so drunk so he could be assessed as being safe to go into police custody.”

Smith told police he had bought whisky-wine and he had been on “a bender” after his partner had broken-up with him but he could not remember even being arrested.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “He has been honest and accepts he cannot recall what happened because of the alcohol he consumed.

“Mr Smith accepts this is no justification or excuse for his behaviour. The officers had to tell him what happened and he accepted they must be telling the truth. He asked for an apology to be put forward to the people concerned.”

Ms Sargent also explained that jobless Smith has been working with Derbyshire Alcohol Advisory Service and is keen to pursue work.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Smith to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Smith was also ordered to pay £499 in compensation, costs and a victim surcharge.