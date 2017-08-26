East Mids Ambulance Service attends tragic M1 crash as eight die

East Midlands Ambulance Service joined other blue-light services in response to the devastating fatal road traffic collision on the M1 today, Saturday, August 26, where eight people died.

During the early hours of today, East Midlands Ambulance Service was called out to the crash at the M1 near to Newport Pagnell involving a minibus and two lorries which has claimed eight lives.

The crash happened on the southbound M1 at Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire just before 3.15am.

All of those who died are believed to have been travelling in the minibus which was from the Nottingham area.

The initial call to EMAS was received from South Central Ambulance Service at 3.27am to make EMAS aware of the incident and the potential need for support.

Shortly after that it was confirmed that EMAS resources would be required and they sent a Hazardous Area Response Team, a National Inter-agency Liaison Officer, an Ambulance crew from our Northamptonshire division, a doctor from the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme and a doctor and paramedic who were off-duty and responded as Medical First Responders.

Keith Sharpe, East Midlands Ambulance Service National Inter-agency Liaison Officer at the incident said: “When we received the call at EMAS we responded as quickly as possible, sending our Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics, a doctor, medical first responders, and an ambulance crew from our Northamptonshire division. I attended as an inter-agency liaison officer to enable close working with all the other agencies on the scene.”

Other emergency ambulance support teams were also at the scene including South Central Ambulance Service, East of England Ambulance Service and Magpas Air Ambulance.

EMAS Liaison Officer Mr Sharpe added: “The road traffic collision on the M1 during the early hours of this morning was a very serious, tragic incident.

“My thoughts are with all who have been affected by it and I offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one.”

From the incident EMAS took a patient in an ambulance to hospital in Birmingham, accompanied by the Magpas Air Ambulance enhanced doctor and paramedic team.

Four people have been taken to hospital, including a child, Thames Valley Police said.

Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent six crews as well as three search and rescue vehicles to the scene.

Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to release three people from a vehicle.

The incident is the subject of a Thames Valley Police investigation and the two lorry drivers have been arrested, one of them on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit.

Both men are being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in police custody.

Thames Valley Police said the two lorry drivers, one aged 31 and from Worcestershire, the other aged 53 from Stoke-on-Trent, were being questioned.

The 31-year-old man was detained on suspicion of one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of driving a motor vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit.

Anyone with any further information about the incident should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 - quoting URN 203 of 26/8.

The road was closed for several hours between Junctions 14 and 15 and was re-opened just after 1pm.

Northamptonshire Police asked people travelling to the British Moto GP at Silverstone to allow more time for their journey.

Chief Inspector Henry Parsons, of Thames Valley Police, said: “We are aware there are a number of large scale events taking place this weekend and this closure is likely to have a significant impact on traffic disruption, so please allow extra time for your journeys.”

