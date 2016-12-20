REVEALED: Derbyshire’s best and worst performing primary schools in 2016

Figures released by the Department for Education (DfE) this week revealed how only 53 per cent of primary schools in Derbyshire achieved the expected standard for reading, writing and maths in 2016.

As of this year, schools are considered to be under-performing if fewer than 65 per cent of pupils fail to reach the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, or if they fail to make sufficient progress in these three key areas.

Below is a list of how primary schools in Derbyshire performed this year. The figures shown next to each school are the school’s average point score for reading, writing and maths.

Schools are listed alphabetically.

Abercrombie Primary School - 50%

Alfreton Park Community Special School - 0%

All Saints Catholic Primary School - 55%

All Saints CofE Junior School - 52%

Ambergate Primary School - 78%

Anthony Bek Community Primary School - 57%

Arkwright Primary School - 46%

Ashbrook Junior School - 60%

Ashgate Croft School - 0%

Ashover Primary School - 89%

Aston-on-Trent Primary School - 59%

Bakewell Methodist Junior School - 39%

Bamford Primary School - 43%

Barlborough Primary School - 59%

Barlow CofE Primary School - 43%

Barrow Hill Primary School - 70%

Belmont Primary School - 43%

Bishop Pursglove CofE (A) Primary School - 45%

Blackwell Community Primary and Nursery School - 67%

Bolsover Church of England Junior School -47%

Bonsall CofE (A) Primary School - 36%

Bradwell Junior School - 18%

Brailsford CofE Primary School- 77%

Bramley Vale Primary School - 80%

Brampton Primary School - 37%

Brassington Primary School - 100%

Breadsall CofE Vc Primary School - 93%

Brimington Junior School - 55%

Brockley Primary School - 46%

Brockwell Junior School - 61%

Brookfield Primary School - 38%

Brooklands Primary School - 39%

Burbage Primary School - 64%

Buxton Junior School - 57%

Buxworth Primary School - 21%

Calow CofE VC Primary School - 59%

Camms CofE (Aided) Primary School - 65%

Castle View Primary School - 29%

Cavendish Junior School - 41%

Chapel-en-le-Frith CofE VC Primary School - 54%

Charlesworth Voluntary Controlled Primary School - 50%

Chaucer Junior School - 72%

Chinley Primary School - 55%

Christ Church CofE Primary School - 70%

Christ The King Catholic Primary - 64%

Church Broughton CofE Primary School

Church Broughton CofE Primary School - 28%

Clifton CofE Primary School - 40%

Clowne Junior School - 45%

Codnor Community Primary School Church of England Controlled - 64%

Coppice Primary School - 53%

Cotmanhay Junior School - 51%

Coton-in-the-Elms Cof E Primary School - 44%

Creswell Junior School - 53%

Crich Carr CofE Primary School - 73%

Crich Junior School - 86%

Curbar Primary School - 75%

Cutthorpe Primary School - 56%

Dallimore Primary School - 49%

Darley Churchtown CofE Primary School - 67%

Darley Dale Primary School - 76%

Deer Park Primary School - 68%

Denby Free CofE VA Primary School - 46%

Dinting Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School - 88%

Dove Holes CofE Primary School - 27%

Dovedale Primary School - 59%

Draycott Community Primary School - 46%

Dronfield Junior School - 61%

Dronfield Stonelow Junior School - 59%

Duckmanton Primary School - 50%

Duffield the Meadows Primary School - 64%

Duke of Norfolk CofE Primary School - 46%

Dunston Primary and Nursery School - 34%

Eckington Junior School - 48%

Elton CofE Primary School - 17%

English Martyrs’ Catholic Voluntary Academy - 85%

Etwall Primary School -72%

Eureka Primary School - 42%

Eyam CofE Primary School - 18%

Fairfield Endowed CofE (C) Junior School - 45%

Fairmeadows Foundation Primary School - 47%

Findern Primary School - 62%

Firfield Primary School - 66%

Fitzherbert CofE (Aided) Primary School - 33%

Fritchley CofE (Aided) Primary School - 45%

Furness Vale Primary School - 89%

Gamesley Community Primary School - 27%

Glebe Junior School - 39%

Gorseybrigg Primary School and Nursery - 66%

Granby Junior School - 36%

Grange Primary School - 69%

Grassmoor Primary School - 56%

Grindleford Primary School - 27%

Hady Primary School - 63%

Hague Bar Primary School - 30%

Hallam Fields Junior School - 48%

Harpur Hill Primary School - 46%

Harrington Junior School - 60%

Hartshorne CofE Primary School - 36%

Hasland Junior School - 79%

Hathersage St Michael’s CofE (Aided) Primary School - 68%

Hayfield Primary School - 47%

Heage Primary School -57%

Heath Fields Primary School - 45%

Heath Primary School -51%

Herbert Strutt Primary School - 58%

Highfield Hall Primary School - 57%

Hilton Primary School - 72%

Hodthorpe Primary School - 22%

Holbrook CofE Primary School - 75%

Holbrook School for Autism - 0%

Hollingwood Primary School - 51%

Holly House Special School - 0%

Holme Hall Primary School - 35%

Holmgate Primary School and Nursery - 41%

Hope Primary School - 22%

Horsley CofE (Controlled) Primary School - 41%

Horsley Woodhouse Primary School - 29%

Howitt Primary Community School -69%

Hulland CofE Primary School - 56%

Hunloke Park Primary School - 58%

Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary - 67%

Inkersall Primary Academy - 55%

Ironville and Codnor Park Primary School - 20%

Kensington Junior School - 31%

Kilburn Junior School - 65%

Killamarsh Junior School - 32%

Kirk Ireton C of E Primary School - 50%

Kirk Langley CofE Primary School - 60%

Kniveton CofE Primary School - 100%

Ladywood Primary School - 60%

Langley Mill Junior School - 43%

Langwith Bassett Primary School - 33%

Lea Primary School - 69%

Leys Junior School - 58%

Linton Primary School - 33%

Little Eaton Primary School - 63%

Litton CofE Primary School - 75%

Long Row Primary School - 46%

Longford CofE Primary School - 90%

Longmoor Primary School - 66%

Longstone CofE Primary School - 61%

Loscoe CofE (C) Primary School - 57%

Mapperley CofE Controlled Primary School - 55%

Marlpool Junior School - 68%

Marsh Lane Primary School - 41%

Mary Swanwick Community Primary School - 61%

Matlock Bath Holy Trinity CofE Controlled Primary School - 44%

Melbourne Junior School - 70%

Middleton Community Primary School - 20%

Milford Primary School - 100%

Model Village Primary School - 45%

Morley Primary School - 64%

Morton Primary School - 42%

Mundy CofE Junior School - 22%

Netherseal St Peter’s CofE (C) Primary School - 57%

New Bolsover Primary and Nursery School - 85%

New Mills Primary School - 60%

New Whittington Community Primary School - 44%

Newbold CofE Primary School - 56%

Newhall Community Junior School - 31%

Newton Primary School - 35%

Newtown Primary School - 57%

Norbriggs Primary School - 44%

Norbury CofE Primary School - 27%

North Wingfield Primary and Nursery School - 32%

Northfield Junior School - 60%

Old Hall Junior School - 57%

Osmaston CofE (VC) Primary School - 81%

Overseal Primary School - 73%

Padfield Community Primary School - 63%

Palterton Primary School - 42%

Park House Primary School - 68%

Parkside Junior School - 60%

Parwich Primary School - 14%

Peak Dale Primary School - 11%

Pennine Way Junior Academy - 38%

Penny Acres Primary School - 91%

Pilsley CofE Primary School - 54%

Pilsley Primary School - 75%

Pinxton Kirkstead Junior School - 48%

Poolsbrook Primary School - 83%

Pottery Primary School - 54%

Redhill Primary School - 91%

Renishaw Primary School - 15%

Repton Primary School - 65%

Richardson Endowed Primary School - 56%

Riddings Junior School - 58%

Ridgeway Primary School - 84%

Ripley Junior School - 61%

Risley Lower Grammar CE (VC) Primary School - 57%

Rosliston CofE Primary School - 58%

Rowsley CofE (Controlled) Primary School - 33%

Saint Mary’s Catholic Primary - 27%

Sale and Davys Church of England Primary School - 93%

Sandiacre Cloudside Junior School - 46%

Sawley Junior School - 53%

Scarcliffe Primary School - 85%

Scargill CofE (Aided) Primary School - 51%

Shardlow Primary School - 67%

Sharley Park Community Primary School - 46%

Shirland Primary School - 69%

Simmondley Primary School - 38%

Somerlea Park Junior School - 35%

South Darley CofE Primary School - 91%

South Wingfield Primary School - 75%

Spire Junior School - 52%

Springfield Junior School - 32%

St Andrew’s CofE Junior School - 47%

St Andrew’s CofE Methodist (Aided) Primary School - 70%

St Andrew’s CofE Primary School - 78%

St Anne’s Catholic Primary School - 42%

St Anne’s CofE Primary School - 59%

St Charles’s Catholic Primary - 29%

St Edward’s Catholic Primary - 42%

St Elizabeth’s Catholic Primary School -100%

St George’s CofE Controlled Primary School - 50%

St George’s CofE Primary School (VA) - 29%

St Giles CE VA Primary School - 30%

St Giles Church of England Primary School - 50%

St James’ CofE Controlled Primary School - 77%

St John’s CofE Primary School - 69%

St John’s CofE Primary School - 39%

St Joseph’s Catholic and CofE (VA) Primary School - 56%

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary - 39%

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy - 90%

St Laurence CofE VA Primary School - 54%

St Luke’s CofE Primary School - 59%

St Margaret’s Catholic Primary - 14%

St Mary’s Catholic Primary - 41%

St Mary’s Catholic Primary - 57%

St Thomas Catholic Primary - 51%

Stanley Common CofE Primary School - 70%

Stanton Primary School- 86%

Staveley Junior School - 44%

Stenson Fields Primary Community School - 38%

Stonebroom Primary and Nursery School - 47%

Street Lane Primary School - 33%

Stubbin Wood School - 0%

Sudbury Primary School - 43%

Swanwick Primary School - 51%

Taddington and Priestcliffe School - 30%

Tansley Primary School - 64%

Taxal and Fernilee CofE Primary School - 65%

Temple Normanton Primary School - 33%

The Curzon CofE Primary School - 63%

The Park Junior School - 40%

Thornsett Primary School - 33%

Tintwistle CofE (Aided) Primary School - 82%

Town End Junior School - 51%

Tupton Primary and Nursery School - 39%

Turnditch Church of England Primary School - 83%

Unstone Junior School - 35%

Waingroves Primary School - 65%

Walton Holymoorside Primary School - 53%

Walton-on-Trent CofE School - 71%

Wessington Primary School - 71%

Westhouses Primary School - 31%

Weston-on-Trent CofE (VA) Primary School - 70%

Whaley Bridge Primary School - 56%

Whaley Thorns Primary School - 69%

Whitecotes Primary School - 15%

Whitwell Primary School - 50%

Wigley Primary School - 83%

William Gilbert Endowed Church of England Primary School - 80%

William Levick Primary School - 55%

William Rhodes Primary School - 38%

Willington Primary School - 69%

Wirksworth Junior School - 61%

Woodbridge Junior School - 35%

Woodthorpe CofE Primary School - 79%

Woodville CofE Junior School - 57%

Youlgrave All Saints CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School - 45%