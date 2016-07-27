Eight of UK’s top restaurants in Midlands, survey says

Eight of the UK’s top restaurants are in the Midlands, according to a new survey.

Website and restaurant guide Squaremeal.co.uk gathered the opinions of thousands of food fanatics around the country to compile the list of the UK’s 100 best eateries outside of London.

SEE THE LIST HERE

From the sun-kissed Channel Islands to the rugged Scottish Highlands, the survey picked out culinary highlights the length and breadth of the country.

Nationwide, The Fat Duck in Bray, owned by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, topped the list, with Cumbria’s L’Enclume in second and Midsummer House in Cambridge in third.