Elderly Derbyshire cyclist knocked unconscious by hit and run driver

A 79-year-old man was left unconscious with multiple bruises when he was knocked off his bicycle by a driver who failed to stop.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “It is believed that a silver car clipped the cyclist causing him to fall into the road and knocking him unconscious. The cyclist also suffered bruising to his face, back and knee.

“The driver failed to stop on the morning and has not reported the collision since.

“We are appealing to the several people who went to help the cyclist on Monday, and also anyone who knows of a silver car with damage to the passenger wing mirror to contact us.”

The incident happened between 8.40am and 9am on Monday, February 6, and the cyclist was riding towards the traffic lights on Dinting Vale, Glossop, known locally as ‘the plough’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jonathan Owen on 101, quoting occurrence number 17000054492, or click here to send him a message online.