Mountain rescue teams came to the aid of a 61-year-old man who suffered an injury while out walking his dog today.

Members of Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to Burbage North car park just before 1pm after a man injured his leg while walking his dog with a friend.

The teams accessed the valley via the main track and the man, who had injured his calf, was taken to safety in a Land Rover.

He was then driven back to the main car park and the dogs were also rescued.