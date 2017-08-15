Entries sought for quirky bike rides guide

A guide revealing Buxton’s most unusual bike rides suggested by the cyclists who discovered them is being compiled.

The #MyFavBikeRide Guide will celebrate the best ‘off the beaten track’ places to cycle in England and Scotland with the aim of trying to encourage those who rarely use a bike to get back on two wheels this summer.

Cyclists are being called on to reveal their own favourite routes that people wouldn’t necessarily find on cycle maps such as coffee shops or best views. The guide will be produced to mark bike hire company Bike & Go’s fourth birthday.