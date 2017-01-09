Erewash author publishes charity book series

An Erewash author has been selling copies of her latest children’s book to raise money for charity, including Treetops Hospice.

An annual festival in Draycott is the focus of a trilogy of books being published by Angela Garry, with the proceeds going to local charities the Draycott Village Fund and Treetops Hospice in Risley.

The first book, Sandy the Draycott Scarecrow, was released in August to coincide with the village’s annual Scarecrow Festival.

The second, a new Christmas fairytale Santa in Neddytown, has been on sale in the village and at the hospice during the festive period.

Angela has a third book planned to complete the Draycott Scarecrow Trilogy, which will be published in May ready for the village’s Open Gardens weekend in early June.

The three books are based on the adventures of a small knitted scarecrow toy who comes to life in Draycott. Photos of scarecrow entries from previous years feature in the book, as do some of the businesses in the village, together with images of Sandy the Scarecrow on his travels.

Angela, who has lived in Draycott for ten years, said: “I’ve always been impressed by the huge effort put in by a lot of the villagers – and particularly those working voluntarily in the village fund – to ensure that Draycott looks good throughout the year.

“We have floral displays, Christmas trees on buildings, flags throughout the village. I was wracking my brains as to how I could become more involved and to give something back to the village and the area.

“These books are the result, designed to be read by parents with their children in the run-up to the Scarecrow Festival and to Christmas – and again afterwards, to keep the story of the scarecrows alive throughout the year, with vocabulary to build children’s listening and reading skills.

“The books have been produced on a shoestring budget, with a small number of advertisements from local businesses helping towards the printing costs.”

Both books are available for £4 each, from the Handmade in England shop in the village, plus the Christmas book is still on sale in the Treetops Hospice shop in Stapleford and at the hospice in Risley.

Angela is also currently developing a writer’s workshop to help budding authors to create, write and publish their own books in the Erewash area.

If you are a creative writer who may be interested in getting involved, email Angela via angelagarry@picaaurum.com for more information.