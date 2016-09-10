Erewash business development agency appoints trio of board members

Erewash Partnership has trio of appointments to its board, expanding the expertise available to help develop the local business community.

The partnership is an organisation dedicated to encouraging industrial and commercial activity, and its leadership has now been bolstered by a leading local entrepreneur, a company finance chief and a university academic.

They are Shaun Moloney, former managing director of Atlas Composites of Ilkeston; Richard Wall, finance director of Stanton-by-Dale iron manufacturer Saint-Gobain PAM UK; and Bev Crighton from the University of Derby.

Partnership chief executive Ian Viles said: “The board is pleased to welcome these three members from different sectors, all highly experienced and knowledgeable.

“These are challenging times and their experience and expertise will contribute greatly to the partnership as it continues to grow and support enterprise and help the economy in the Erewash area.”

Shaun started his career as an apprentice at Stanton and Staveley, and then Advanced Composites in Heanor, which manufactured components for motorsports.

He moved around the carbon fibre technology sector before setting up Atlas Composites in 1997, growing it into a £4.5million operation with research contracts for Rolls-Royce and Formula 1 teams before leaving to establish his own consultancy firm in 2015.

He said: “I have a lot of knowledge of businesses in the borough and international contacts which I feel would be useful.”

Richard, who has been in his current post since 2012, said: “I’m a relative newcomer to the area but Saint-Gobain PAM take their corporate social responsibility to communities seriously. I see this as an opportunity to contribute.”

Bev is a lecturer who also works on engaging employers in partnership work with the university’s business school.

She said: “ I hope we will be able to facilitate links through the partnership to students, research and academics.”

For more details, visit www.erewash-partnership.com.