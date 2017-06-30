Erewash council fleet mechanic wins training award

An Erewash Borough Council mechanic Jonny Davies has scooped an award for being the best apprentice this year on his training scheme.

Jonny Davies has won the Apprentice of the Year award at Chesterfield College for the Level 3 Heavy Vehicle Systems Maintenance and Repair course.

Jonny, 19, was presented with his award on Tuesday, June 27, the same day he successfully completed his three year apprenticeship with the council.

During that time, he has been based at the council’s Merlin Way site in Ilkeston, working under supervisor Joe Kirby to maintain and repair a fleet of vehicles which includes everything from lawn mowers to 26-tonne refuse trucks.

Councillor Garry Hickton said: “Congratulations to Jonny, who really has proved himself to be an outstanding apprentice here at the council – his award is well deserved.

“He has worked hard with our team to get all the experience and skills he needs.”

Jonny said: “I am really grateful to the council for giving me this opportunity. I have learnt so much and so many new skills.

“The team has been really supportive and I have had the chance to work on something different just about every day.”

He added: “I’m now looking forward to learning even more so that I can play an even bigger role for the council.”

The next step in his career will see Jonny learn how to prepare vehicles for MOTs, take on breakdown recovery jobs, and take his HGV driving test.