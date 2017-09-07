Erewash Partnership offer free business start-up support

A free programme to help would-be entrepreneurs in Erewash set up their own business starts next month, with places still available.

Enterprise agency Erewash Partnership is delivering a series of five starter workshops followed by tailored mentoring support.

The first round of the project ran earlier this summer with great success.

Partnership chief executive Ian Viles said: “We are delighted to be helping entrepreneurs taking their first steps towards hopefully becoming the business successes of tomorrow.”

The programme is also open to Amber Valley residents, where the workshop sessions will be held at Ripley Town Hall.

In Amber Valley 11.4 per cent of the economically active population is self-employed, which is higher than the national average of 10.8 per cent, according to figures for the year up to last September.

Of 4,400 businesses in Amber Valley, 88 per cent are micro businesses employing fewer than 10 people.

Borough councillor Trevor Ainsworth said: “The workshops will be a great support, they have been specially tailored to provide the necessary tools and foundations for anyone considering starting their own business.

“This programme is flexible so people can pick and choose where they need support and which workshops to attend.”

He added: “There is also an ongoing mentoring offer which is invaluable to this programme, giving reassurance and guidance through the journey to self-employment.”

Starting on October 10 and finishing on November 30, the sessions will focus on subjects such as understanding your market and how to reach it, business planning, bookkeeping, and starting with social media.

Participants will then be linked with an experienced mentor, who can offer ongoing advice and support free of charge.

Now in its 23rd year of supporting enterprise, the partnership has a track record of helping people start and develop businesses.

Over the last three years the organisation helped 275 businesses set up in Erewash and Amber Valley, and supported more than 500 established businesses over the course of some 1,600 advisory sessions.

This latest initiative is also backed by the East Midlands Chamber, Derbyshire County and Derby City Councils and the Derby and Derbyshire Economic Partnership.

For more details and registration, call 0115 9468839 or go to www.erewash-partnership.com.