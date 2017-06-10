Erewash Partnership offer free business startup support

A new programme has been launched to help aspiring entrepreneurs in Erewash get their ideas off the ground with access to free support.

Enterprise agency Erewash Partnership is offering starter workshops and mentoring support to people who are starting out in their own business.

The initiative continues the growing ambitions of the organisation which, in the last three years, has delivered 68 networking events and seminars and 14 town centre events.

Partnership chief executive Ian Viles said: “I am delighted at what we have achieved, often beating our targets, and I have no doubt that the new programme will lead to another crop of successful businesses.”

The first series of workshops will start on Tuesday, June 13, and follow into July.

Participants will receive a package of tailored support and arrangements will be made for them to attend up to four workshops, followed by advice from a mentor.

Experienced professionals will lead the workshops, which will take place at locations in Erewash and Amber Valley.

They will cover subjects such as understanding your market and how to reach it, business planning, bookkeeping, and starting with social media.

Another series will be held in October and November at Ripley Town Hall, again for residents from the two areas.

Now in its 23rd year of supporting enterprise, the partnership has signed a new three-year service level agreement with Erewash Borough Council to help regenerate the area’s economy.

In that time it has helped many people start businesses, nurturing them while they develop and giving advice and support once established.

In the last three years, it helped 275 businesses set up in Erewash and Amber Valley. To do that it delivered over 1,600 advisory sessions.

It also helped more than 500 established businesses, revived 19 retail shop units and brought more than 32,000 square feet of disused commercial space back into use, including its own headquarters in Long Eaton.

The partnership has also established the popular heritage and classic vehicle show in Ilkeston, a free event which will take place on August 13.

Ian said: “The Partnership is more than just a networking organisation of 450 members.

“We have had a positive impact on the local economy, through supporting start-ups, advising established businesses and bringing commercial properties back into use.”

The workshops are being delivered on behalf of East Midlands Chamber, funded by Derbyshire County and Derby City Councils and Derby and Derbyshire Economic Partnership.

For more details, see www.erewash-partnership.com or call 0115 9468839.