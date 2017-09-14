Erewash scoops multiple awards at East Midlands in Bloom

Erewash has again achieved medal-winning success in the prestigious East Midlands in Bloom competition, scooping seven top awards.

Long Eaton and Ilkeston both grew their way to gold medal success in the large town category.

There was also a special award for Straw’s Bridge Local Nature Reserve, which claimed the prize for best wildflower and conservation area.

Erewash Borough Councillor Mike Wallis said: “Congratulations to the council’s ‘Bloom’ team who worked tirelessly all year planning, developing and maintaining our wonderful displays and ensuring our towns are clean and welcoming.

“We are also very grateful to the many volunteers, residents and schoolchildren who have worked with us, and shown great community spirit in helping us care for our local environment.”

Winners were announced in a ceremony on Wednesday, September 13, at St Botolph’s Church in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Each entry was judged during July on horticultural expertise, the maintenance of the local environment and community involvement.

The judges said they were bowled over by Erewash Borough Council’s colourful town centre floral displays, which won widespread praise from residents and businesses.

Judges also enjoyed the appearance and facilities of both towns during busy tours.

As well as the council-led displays, local businesses, schools and residents helped pave the way to success by providing colourful flowers and baskets.

To recognise this support, the East Midlands in Bloom initiative also presented judges’ awards for the Planet Garden at West Park, Long Eaton and to the Friends of Victoria Park and council staff.

This year’s Bloom competition also brought awards for two community entries, with Breaston taking silver and Draycott winning a gold medal and best overall entry in the small town category.

For details of all winners, see http://bit.ly/2xBTmsW.