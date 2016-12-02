Estranged hubby jailed after breaching ban and accusing wife of cheating

An estranged husband has been jailed for 32 weeks after he breached his restraining order by contacting his wife and accusing her of having another man in her home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, December 1, how Scott Adams, 48, of Chestnut Court, Pinxton, breached the restraining order which had originally been handed out with a suspended prison sentence in September for an assault and criminal damage case against his wife Anne Marie Adams.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “He had been given a two-year restraining order imposed on September 15 for an assault and criminal damage in relation to Anne Marie Adams.

“But on November 22 she was at home and support worker Amy Nichols had visited and Scott Adams turned up at 4.30pm and he had seen Ms Nichols’ car on the drive and he thought she had a man in the house.

“He came to the back door and was knocking and went to the front door accusing his wife of having a man in the property.

“Ms Nichols shouted out that there was not a man in the house.”

Scott Adams pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order after attending his wife’s property on Glebe Avenue, at Pinxton.

Defence solicitor Amjid Ibrahim said: “The original restraining order was imposed with two conditions not to go to his wife’s home and not to contact her except via his father-in-law who had said he did not want to get involved.

“So Mr Adams had visited because he had hoped to resolve matters so he could see his children.

“It’s a sad case where he was desperate to see his children. There are no divorce proceedings and he feels something may still be there and there are occasions when his wife rings and contacts him.

“He accepts he should not have gone there but he had wanted to see her and his family and he’s finding it difficult to survive without his family especially his children.”

The court heard how Adams is also serving an 18 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Building Better Relationships programme.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Adams to 32 weeks in custody and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.