Ex-pupils visit to impart wisdom

Ex-students from Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy returned to inspire current student with their success stories.

They talked to pupils in year ten about their lives, education and career pathways after leaving OIEA and offered students some helpful tips for the future as part of a Raising Aspirations day.

Local employers also came in and each student was given a mock interview to prepare them for the future.

Nina McNelis, teacher at OIEA, said the aim of the day was to show students that anything is possible if they work hard.

She said: “We’ve got a motto in our school and on our alumni display board that says ‘work hard, dream big, anything is possible’ and we really want every student to believe that if they work hard enough there is nothing in their way to stop them.

“Ex-students who have gone on to be really successful agreed to come back and talk to our year ten students as part of our Raising Aspirations day. They ranged from a fashion designer who designs gowns in LA, students who went on to university, an architectural technologist and an associate at a major firm in London to Young Businessman of the Year and students who went travelling.”

Charlie Parker, associate at Ernst and Young in London, said she thought it was important to share her experiences.

She said: “I’m really happy to share my experiences with the students and hopefully inspire them.”