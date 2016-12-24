Families in Derbyshire could be in for an early start

On Christmas Day people in Derbyshire will be celebrating first with an average wake up time of 5.48am - making them the earliest birds.

Meanwhile the rest of England will lounge in until 6.08am.

When it comes to Christmas spending, money saving website Voucherbox.co.uk has found that the average household in Derbyshire spends £83 per child, higher than the UK average spend of £75.

It was no surprise to find that most UK children are more excited about opening presents on Christmas Day than giving them with only five per cent looking forward to gifting others.

More than half of children’s toys to sit under the tree this year have a place on the Toy Retailers Association top 12 toys for Christmas 2016 list, and nearly 10 per cent are set to open a LEGO Friends Amusement Park Roller Coaster, which stands as the present most in demand.

Shane Forster, UK Country Manager, said: “Christmas is an expensive time of year for parents, not to mention a tiring one if you live in Derbyshire.

“More than a quarter of parents have spent more this year on Christmas presents for their kids in comparison to previous years.

“The most coveted toys of the year can be quite costly, but there are of course still deals to be had online.”