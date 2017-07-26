Ferret found in Ilkeston

A ferret has been found in Ilkeston.
Terry Manchester found the furry creature on Heanor Road in the town.
He said: "I need to return it to its owner as soon as possible."
The ferret's owner should call Terry on 07908028668.
