Firefighters attend wheelie bin fire

Firefighters from Ilkeston attended a wheelie bin fire yesterday (Monday, July 31).
The blaze was in Ashdale Road, Ilkeston and crews were called at around 2.45pm.
One hose reel jet was used to put out the fire.
