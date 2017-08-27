Firefighters fear fence blaze may have been an arson attack

Firefighters extinguished a blazing fence which appeared to have been targeted during a suspected arson attack.
The fire was discovered on Taylor Crescent, in Chesterfield, about 5.20am, on Saturday, August 26.
A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said Chesterfield firefighters used a hose reel jet to put the fire out.
Derbyshire police were also informed by the fire service that the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.
