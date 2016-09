Ilkeston firefighters extinguished a blaze in the wooded area of a rural trail.

The fire was discovered along the Nutbrook Trail, near Cheriton Drive, Ilkeston, about 10.20am, today, Sunday, September 18.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “The incident involved a fire in a wooded area which was extinguished with buckets of water.”

The area was made safe within 20 minutes.